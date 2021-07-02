This is the exact look of the Lady Di statue

In this bronze figure designed by Ian Rank-Broadley, a sculptor famous for the effigy of Queen Elizabeth on the coins, you can see Diana surrounded by three children representing her generational impact, she is wearing a pencil skirt with a wide belt with a large buckle and a pleated shirt, which corresponds exactly to the look she wore in the 1993 christmas card.

The official statement read: “The portrait and style were based on the final period of his lifeas he had gained confidence in his role as ambassador for humanitarian causes and aimed to convey his character and compassion. “However, it also marked the first Christmas after her separation from Prince Charles in 1992, in which each one made a separate card.