This is the eleven of Spain against Poland

06/19/2021

On at 20:17 CEST

Luis Enrique He has already chosen a team to play the second match of the Eurocup. The Spanish coach only made one change with respect to the first game played against Sweden and it will be the entry of Gerard Moreno in place of Ferran torres.

Against a Poland that lost the first match against Slovakia, Spain needs to add the three points to keep up with Sweden, Spain’s first rival to draw. In that meeting, the Spaniards generated many chances but could not achieve a goal.

In this way, Luis Enrique’s eleven is as follows: Unai Simón, Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba; Rodri, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata and Dani Olmo. The Spanish coach puts more gunpowder in the team with the entry of Gerard Moreno, one of the best forwards of this season and who was the architect of Villarreal getting the Europa League. In the rest of the lineup they follow the same. Unai Simon remains in the goal and Marcos Llorente in the right-handed lane. In the center of the field it was rumored that Thiago I could enter but Luis Enrique keep betting on Rodri, pivot of Manchester City.