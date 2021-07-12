This is the electric minibus that everyone wants and that is multi-configurable like a Lego

Enlarge

ACD July 9, 2021

Under the new name of XBUS we already know the date of commercialization and the prices of this curious electric and modular minibus.

The German company ElectricBrands presented a couple of years ago its project of small electric minibus inspired by the aesthetics of classic Volkswagen vans. From the first moment, it was a success.

The attractive (and friendly) design of the eBussy has been a magnet for buyers and already accumulates about 20,000 reservations (about 10,000 are from private customers), a milestone for such a small company with a view to going into production in mid-2022.

Like a Lego, they build you your own XBUS

Now, ElectricBrands has announced the renaming your project. This curious electric van abandons the eBussy name and will be renamed XBUS, something that is accompanied by the announcement of the presentation of the production model, that is, of the final version, something that will take place on July 7.

The XBUS electric bus system, built on a standard or off-road chassis, is based on modularity: body modules and battery modules composed as if they were Lego blocks.

Like Legos, there are multiple modules that can change the rear configuration of the XBUS. Basically 10 interchangeable bodies They can transform the XBUS into a convertible, a station wagon, a van, a van, a camper van or a pick-up In a blink of an eye.

Chassis options include an all-wheel drive electric powertrain with four motors that combine up to 1,000 Nm of torque. The company’s battery solution is as modular as its body, and is available in sizes between 10 and 30 kWh for a estimated autonomy between 200 and 600 km. Thanks to quick-access battery drawers, XBUS drivers will even be able to exchange batteries.

The autonomy figures of the XBUS are favored by the lightweight materials and the integrated solar charging as standard. In fact, the XBUS is so light that it falls into the homologation class for quadricycles. ElectricBrands notes that although the bus will be available in two- and four-seater configurations, its classification will legally oblige it to carry three people.

Plans call for more than 10 different configurations of the XBUS, with prices ranging between 15,800 euros for the two-seater and 28,800 euros off-road caravan. In addition, the buyers themselves will be able to add modules to their XBUS according to their needs, with an additional price of between 800 and 11,000 euros.