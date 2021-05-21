This is the electric and urban Popemobile that Pope Francis will use next year | Motor

Pope Frascisco will have a vehicle in keeping with the times. 100% electric and with a more sporty design than the Mercedes-Benz Popemobile you usually use.

To raise awareness there is nothing like setting an example. So the Vatican has given its approval to the first Electric Popemobile. It will be a Fisker ocean manufacturing by the Californian company.

Fisker an affordable electric SUV maker founded by Henrik Fisker, a vehicle designer who has worked for BMW and Tesla. His first SUV is the Fisker ocean, which will go on sale next year and already has 16,000 reservations.

Here we can see the moment when they show you the Electric Popemobile the Pope, as well as how it will look from the back.

As we see it is an SUV with the roof modified to house a bulletproof armored glass cabin, so that Pope Francis can greet the faithful on their journeys.

In the press release, Henrik Fisker assures that: “I was inspired by reading that Pope Francis is very considerate of the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations.”

This Fisker Ocean is so named because it is built with recycled materials from the sea. For example rugs are made from recycled plastic bottles.

And although logically this Electric Popemobile more expensive due to customization and the need to shield it, the street model is relatively affordable. It will go on sale in 2022 at a price of 32,000 euros in Europe, taxes included.

Is about a five-seater SUV with an electric motor of up to 300 horsepower and a range of between 400 and 500 km. At the moment, important data such as its speed have not been provided, although we do know that accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds.

Today Pope Francis uses Papamobiles of the brand Mercedes-Benzincluding hybrid models. On his trip to Japan he used a hydrogen Toyota loaned by the brand. But it will be the first time I have owned a 100% electric Popemobile.