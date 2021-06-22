This is the effectiveness of covid mRNA vaccines in nursing homes in Spain

An investigation by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), the Ministry of Health and the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) concludes that the effectiveness of messenger RNA-based vaccines –Pfizer and Moderna– used in centers for the elderly has been 71% against symptomatic and asymptomatic infection by SARS-CoV-2, 88% in the prevention of hospitalizations, and 97% in avoiding deaths. The results have just been published on Eurosurveillance.

The residents of these institutions have been a group especially affected by the covid-19 from the beginning of the pandemic. It is a population group with a special vulnerability due to their age, the presence of chronic conditions and their situation of fragility, among other factors.

Due to the high morbidity and mortality caused by the disease, this population group was, together with health professionals, the first in which the administration of vaccination was prioritized in Spain, which began last December.

The work includes data obtained between December 27, 2020 and April 4, 2021, the date on which 300,133 residents of senior centers aged 65 or over (88.8% of the total) had completed the full vaccination schedule.

In that period, a total of 8,370 cases of covid-19 in people aged 65 or over residing in centers for the elderly were estimated, based on the information notified from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE), who were included in the study.

Benefits from the first dose

To estimate the effectiveness of the vaccine, a retrospective observational analysis was carried out using the screening method, in which the proportion of vaccinated people was compared between cases and population controls.

According to the results, the benefits of vaccination are observed from the first dose, since the probability of contracting the disease is reduced by half. With the complete vaccination schedule, the effectiveness against infection symptomatic and asymptomatic due to SARS-CoV-2 reaches the 71%.

In addition, the vaccine protects not only against the possibility of contracting the infection, but also against the severity of the disease, with a 88% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations and 97% against deaths.

Similarly, protection against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections was similar to that observed for symptomatic infections (70%). In this regard, the researchers emphasize that this fact provides indirect evidence of the contribution of vaccines to reducing viral transmission in the community.

Similar results in other countries

The team notes that these results are consistent with similar research carried out in countries such as the United Kingdom and Israel, among others; They also coincide with other studies that have been carried out in Spain on the direct and indirect impact of vaccination, and with regional estimates that have analyzed the prevention of hospitalizations and deaths in residents of nursing homes and health workers or against infections symptomatic in people over 60 years of age.

The authors insist that this is the first national study that shows a high effectiveness of vaccination in the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections, and hospitalizations and deaths in residents of 65 years of age or older in centers for the elderly.

The authors want to continue their work with new studies on the effectiveness of vaccines in protecting other population groups or other variants of circulating SARS-CoV-2

After this publication, the working group on vaccination in Spain against covid-19 considers continue its work with new studies on the effectiveness of vaccines in the protection of other population groups or other variants of circulating SARS-CoV-2, with the aim of supporting public health responses in the control of the pandemic in Spain.

