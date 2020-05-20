The Minister council has approved this Tuesday the draft climate change law for its referral to the Cortes for its processing. The initiative aims to Spain will be neutral in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 2050.

The bill also establishes that by 2050, the electrical system will have to be 100% renewable. To do this, the legislative project marks a path with intermediate steps such as achieving in 2030 a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of 20% compared to 1990, as stated in the Government’s preliminary draft law on climate change.

Furthermore, it considers that the process of ecological transition It can attract the mobilization of 200,000 million euros of investment until 2030 and create between 250,000 and 350,000 net jobs per year.

The proposed law includes 36 articles distributed in nine titles, and incorporates the contributions of the public participation process that began in February 2019, so that Spain complies with the Paris Agreement in line with the commitments of the European Commission and with the Pact. European Green through the right signs to modernize the economy.

To achieve climate neutrality in 2050, it is established that in 2030 the emissions from the Spanish economy will have to be reduced by at least 20% compared to 1990, in accordance with the increased ambition of the European Commission which, as a whole, has set out to reduce emissions by between 50% and 55% compared to 1990.

Furthermore, between now and 2030, at least 35% of the final energy consumption will have to be of renewable origin and in the case of the electricity system, it establishes that the renewable presence in 2030 will have to be “at least” 70%. %. Already in 2050, one hundred percent of the electrical system should be of renewable origin and the consumption of primary energy should be 35% less.

In order to achieve the proposed objectives, successive plans will be implemented National Energy and Climate (PNIEC). Precisely, the first of them, which marks the path between 2021 and 2030 – forwarded to the European Commission on March 31 -, sets out a trajectory that will reduce emissions by 23% compared to 1990 at the end of this decade and double the percentage of renewables in final consumption up to 42%.

Along these lines, the presence of clean energy in the electrical system will reach 74% and efficiency will improve by 39.5%.

The project contemplates that the mobilization of investments, energy saving and the greater presence of renewables will mean that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by around 1.8% in 2030 with respect to the same scenario without PNIEC measures, that is , from 16,500 to 25,700 million euros.

Together with the successive PNIEC, from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition they point out that the objectives of the path of decarbonization and fixing of CO2 emissions reduction will be specified in the Long-Term Strategy 2050, which is also being finalized by the Executive.

The text maintains the creation of a governance framework that reinforces participation through the implementation of the Committee of Experts on Climate Change and Energy Transition that will make recommendations and evaluations that will be included in an annual report that will be debated in the Congress of Deputies.

Among the deadlines provided in the regulatory proposal, also as of December 31, 2021, the autonomous communities will have to report their energy and climate plans to the Commission for the Coordination of Climate Change Policies.

Thus, the local and regional administrations together with the General State Administration must implement measures so that the park of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2050 are 0 CO2 emitters. As a previous step, measures will be taken so that light vehicles -except for historic or commercial vehicles- reduce their emissions by 2040 so that they are then zero grams of CO2 per kilometer.

The Ministry adds that after consultation with the sector, measures will be implemented to facilitate the penetration of these vehicles, including support for R & D & I.

Low emission areas in cities

Also, in the populations with more than 50,000 inhabitants, City Councils must establish “no later than 2023” low-emission zones in their urban planning, as well as mitigation measures to reduce mobility emissions, and measures to facilitate mobility on foot or by bicycle, other means active transport and improve the use of public transport.

Along these lines, it is also committed to promoting shared electric mobility and private electric transport. Furthermore, the preliminary draft establishes that any measure that is to be adopted and that involves a regression of the low-emission areas that already exist must have a prior report from the Ministry and the autonomous body competent in the matter.

No more fossil or ‘fracking’ projects

Through specific plans, the use of renewable gases will be promoted, including biogas, biomethane, hydrogen, and it is not expected to authorize new projects in fossil fuels, while the tax benefits for products of fossil origin must be justified by reasons of social or economic interest.

The normative project does not foresee the authorization of new authorizations to explore research permits or concessions for the exploitation of hydrocarbons or hydraulic fracturing throughout Spain.

The law will carry instruments such as National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change, It is in public information and also contemplates the integration of the risks derived from climate change in the planning and management of water and the coast, in infrastructures, land use and land use, and food security.

In particular, the relevance of the common agrarian policy, that of rural development and forestry is recognized. The text introduces measures to reduce the vulnerability of climate change in agricultural and forest soils and in the mountains and contemplates the elaboration of a vulnerability map.

On the other hand, the law will seek promote and reinforce knowledge of climate change in society, for which it will review the treatment of this matter in the basic curriculum of formal and non-formal education, as well as in university plans and the National Catalog of professional qualifications.