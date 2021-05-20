This is the doll of Andrea Meza, Miss Universe – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Just Andrea Meza was waking up from her first night as Miss Universe and in Babgkok there was already a doll similar to her, even with the red sequin dress with which she received the scepter of beauty.

Doll dressmaker Phatcharanan Kruangkan rushed to design a figure resembling the 26-year-old from Chihuahua.

“They already created my doll,” Meza wrote on his twitter account, uploading one of the photos posted by the Asian artist.

The majority of users congratulated the young woman, but others criticized that her skin had been bleached in the plastic version.

“In your place, I would protest blatant racism by presenting you, not as you really are, but as your racist fantasy,” said user @CarlosYsunza.

“Guys, leave the hate with the color standing. That doll is a transformation made by a fan, ”wrote @ErikaDelaRosaE.

A collectible doll

Kruangkan used a wrist that the joints can move, allowing him to put it in positions similar to Meza’s.

On the artist’s Instagram account, Mexicans have congratulated her and thanked her for the creation.

“Congratulations. The new Miss Universe MEXICO ”, wrote Kruangkan on the social network, accompanying a photo of the moment when Meza was placed the crown.

Meza, a software engineer and model, received the title of Mexicana Universal last November, which is why she began her preparation for the international contest.

Information from: El Universal