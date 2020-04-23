The Association of Spanish Soccer Players has sent its members a questionnaire to answer five fundamental questions about the resumption of the season after the coronavirus pandemic. OKDIARIO has had access to that email asking if they would like the competition to returnWhat are your concerns in the event of the League returning, if you did not return how you would like things to be done and where the footballers’ union should go to defend their rights.

The agency led by David Aganzo has sent this email to more than 9,000 footballers and former footballers that it has affiliates to test the options of a return and to know the movements that they must face. The measure seems a bit late after the president has met multiple times with the president of the Liga Javier Tebas to make decisions unilaterally.

Be that as it may, Aganzo seems to be rectifying – perhaps he chose to stay out of the Viana pacts – and now he wants to hear the opinion of the footballers through a simple questionnaire. After a brief introduction, where you put your email contact and the division you play in, AFE affiliates answer five questions that have various options.

The first statement that “If the State and the authorities gave the green light, would you like the competition to resume?”. The three options soccer players have to answer are: 1) No, whatever the possible economic implications that this decision may affect the club; 2) No, even though it may involve financial efforts on my part; 3) Yes, as long as the health of all football agents is guaranteed.

The second question has even more crumb because they question “If the championship were to resume, what would be your main concerns?” AFE gives up to five possibilities of a very diverse nature, although always focused on the health aspect: 1) None, I trust the authorities; 2) The risk associated with the spread of the virus and the impossibility of making tests available to all football agents; 3) The high risk of suffering a serious injury; 4) The risk of suffering muscle injuries when playing in a short period of time, games every three days; 5) The risk that it would entail, with a view to the next 2020-2021 season, to carry out a reduced preseason to start the competition as soon as possible.

Two conclusions are associated with this second answer. The AFE wants to be played yes or yes every 72 hours so that the season ends as soon as possible and that they are aware that this can lead to injuries. They also make it clear that footballers will also have fewer vacations than anticipated before the coronavirus.

The third question asks the players “Your opinion in the event that the competition does not resume”. There are two options: 1) The classification is valid until the last day in which there was competition; 2) The season is blank.

The next question is put in the event that if the competition were to end as they would like it to act. There are three possible answers: that there are no ascents or descents, that there are no descents, but that there are ascents, or that there should be ascents and descents.

Finally, and to finish the questionnaire, Affiliates are asked what they are concerned about in this situation and on which aspects do you think AFE should focus its work. “Protect health”, “protection and legal assistance (ERTEs, contracts …)” and “maintain an open channel of constant communication and information” are the three possible answers, although the option of writing another suggestion is allowed.