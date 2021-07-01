This is the DJI Mavic Mini SE, all its details and exclusive photos

These are all the details of the future DJI Mavic Mini SE that we show exclusively. It is an evolution of the Mavic Mini, with an even lower price, but it is not intended to be a replacement for the Mavic Mini 2, which is technically still superior.

The DJI Mini SE has been put on sale in advance in Argentina, in a store called Bidcom. Federico Ini, technology journalist from Telefe Y MTV Argentina, has obtained one of these drones and has shared with us, exclusively, the first detailed view of the future DJI drone, including photos and technical details.

Among the most important technical characteristics of the DJI Mini SE:

It maintains its weight of 249 grams Sensor 1 / 2.3 “CMOS12 megapixels Video resolution of 2.7 K Autonomy of up to 30 minutes Battery of 2250 mAh Resistance to wind of up to 37.8 km / h Inclusion of ADS-B receivers, which until now were only included on drones weighing more than 250 grams Video transmission is still via Wi-Fi enhanced at 720p and 30 frames per second

In short: it is basically a DJI Mavic Mini original, but with an improved chassis, new exterior design, the same batteries as the Mavic Mini 2, but above all a better price: hardly $ 299.

It is much less than $ 449 of DJI Mavic Mini 2. We assume that the idea of ​​the company is to sell both models side by side, one with greatly improved technical characteristics and the other as the cheapest drone of the brand and the advantage that the same batteries now share.

Unlike what many websites speculated, the remote control or remote control of the DJI Mavic Mini SE keeps the old design and does not adopt the new one that is included in the Mini 2 or in the Air 2 SE.

DJI Mavic Mini SE availability

There is no news on the availability of the DJI Mavic Mini SE. In previous days, some photos and some technical data had been leaked, but without details of when it will go on sale officially.

The $ 299 price was an unintended leak of Walmart that happened in days past.

