Last February 2020, one of the most important phones in the Android panorama was presented. When Samsung introduces new devices it is always news, but when these are the new terminals of its most successful line, it is even more so. The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra and S20 + are – in the absence of the alleged Galaxy Note20 arriving at the end of the year – some of the most interesting Android devices and that is that This year the South Korean firm has given everything for everything.

In addition to a quite elegant and avant-garde design, the new Galaxy S20 series has specifications never seen before in an Android terminal. Not only in terms of processor, screen and RAM – were 12 GB really necessary? – but also in terms of photography. To its 108 megapixel rear camera we must add the fact of recording 8K videos, a resolution that is still far from a standard but that will surely take center stage in the near future.

Now, the question to ask is the following. How much memory does an 8K video occupy compared to other more traditional resolutions such as FHD or 4K? Let’s find out.

This is what an 8K video occupies compared to FDH and 4K

We are all aware that the higher the image or video quality, the more the file occupies. So it is very important that Android phones stop being made with 16 or 32 GB of storage and bet on higher figures. Failing that, we can also use many of the cloud services that the main companies offer us, such as Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive.

Now, is there much difference between what a video recorded with a Samsung Galaxy S20 in 8K occupies compared to a video in 4K or Full HD? The guys from Phone Arena have made the comparison and (spoiler) yes, the difference is quite remarkable.

The tests they have carried out are made with a Galaxy S20 Ultra, in the same situation and during the same period of time. First a 30 second video was recorded in 8K, then in 4K and finally in FHD. Then another minute and a half respectively. The results are the following.

30 second video size

Full HD 1080p at 30 fps – about 54.2 MB

4K at 30 fps – about 138.68 MB

8K at 24 fps – about 302.87 MB

One and a half minute video size

Full HD 1080p at 60fps – about 232.06 MB

4K at 60 fps – about 752.25 MB

8K at 24fps – about 885.92 MB

As you can see the difference is quite large. As for the 30-second video, the sample at FHD quality and 30 fps occupies just over 54 MB, almost six times less than a video recorded at 8k and 24 fps. On the other hand, regarding the video of a minute and a half, we found that a 4K video at 60 fps takes 100 MB less than an 8K video at just 24 fps. Here the question is, 8K at 24 fps or 4K at 60? Considering that few users have 8K monitors with which to reproduce this video quality, our choice is clear.

And you, what quality do you prefer for your videos?

Follow Andro4all