This is the DGT signal that will define the Low Emission Zones

Starting in 2023, all municipalities that have a Low Emission Zone will display this vertical sign.

There is less and less left for municipalities with less than 50,000 inhabitants launch their Low Emission Zone (ZBE). It will be in the year 2023 and, according to the DGT, they will contribute both to the improvement of air quality and the health of citizens as well as to the mitigation of climate change and noise pollution, and they represent a stimulus for the energy efficiency of transport, promoting its electrification.

Well now Directorate General of Traffic has published what the vertical sign will look like which will identify those areas in which access will be restricted to all those vehicles that do not have an environmental label, not to those that correspond to them and do not have it on the windshield (it is only mandatory in Madrid) but to vehicles that are left outside , including those with the B.

An LEZ to which Therefore, only models with the C, ECO and ZERO label will be able to access and that it already has that commented vertical signal. The DGT has asked local entities to inform it which areas are going to be incorporated into the DGT 3.0 platform in order to be able to disseminate this information in real time and free of charge to all drivers.

In Spain there are currently 48 municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants that must place said signage To which will be added those of more than 20,000 people who, according to the provisions of the law, fail to comply with the regulations on air quality, that is, those whose air pollution exceeds the allowed limits, reaching a total of more than 150 municipalities.

Madrid and the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona have already begun to establish these low emission zones and, on an ongoing basis, other cities will. For this reason, and following requests made by transport operators, as well as by local authorities to have a harmonized signal for all Spanish cities, the DGT has created a new vertical signaling, easy to identify and that allows citizens to know approaching or entering an LEZ, as well as the traffic restrictions that affect them.