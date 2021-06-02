This is the destiny of Nico Castillo outside of America

After making it known that the whole of the America does not plan to register the Chilean striker, Nicolas Castillo, Coapa’s board of directors has already looked for a new club for him and the only thing left is for the player to accept the offer.

According to the publication of the Diario Deportivo Récord, Nico Castillo, He would already have a new destination to continue his career as a footballer.

The report explains that the Azulcrema directive and Nico Castillo want to find a club in the MLS, This with the aim that the Andean have minutes of play and thus can regain his level.

It is even mentioned that there are already some teams interested in acquiring the services of Castle, who does not see badly his departure to the MLS.

It is expected that in the coming days some details of the negotiation will be released and the team that won the fight for Castle.

Show Player