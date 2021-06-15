this is the design of the new Symfonisk speakers

IKEA is gradually expanding its electronics catalog and in this case we are talking about the Symfonisk family of loudspeakers. If they had already thrown some that were more in the shape of another object, such as a lamp or a drawer lid, the new Symfonisk arrive in Spain and they do it by blending in with the decoration.

They do it in a very striking way by having box shape, as they already warned in Xataka Home, seeking to be a wireless speaker option that is not at odds with the aesthetics of the home and that goes unnoticed until it sounds. Again they allied with Sonos, with what part of the characteristics they drink from the products of this brand and with this design, quite peculiar, they promise to give an enveloping sound.

Discreet or eye-catching, but doesn’t look like a speaker

Accompanying Sonos is a good claim with the brand’s curriculum, especially in relation to wireless speakers. We usually see a spherical or cylindrical shape in the speakers that favors the loudspeaker enclosure to perform well at this level, as we saw in the Symfonisk speaker-lamp that we already analyzed, in the Sonos Move or perhaps in proposals more popular and recent such as the Echo Show 8 from Amazon.

But in this case the design is something more groundbreaking and mimetic, resembling pictures. A priori the acoustic enclosure seems less convenient, but without having tried these there are other wall proposals such as the BeoSound Shape that have proven to be equally valid to give a good sound, so we will have to see.

Speaking of their functions, the new Symfonisks, like the first ones, are integrated into the entire family of Sonos speakers, which allows them to be linked to a multi-room system. For example, or to a surround sound system if we have a product like Playbase, Playbar or Sonos Beam. Its control depends on the Sonos S2 app, which allows this multiple management and integrates services such as Spotify, TIDAL or Audible, among others.

According to the brand, they wanted the speaker to be integrated without standing out among other frames hanging on the wall, and in terms of looking like one more painting if they have succeeded. Whether it stands out more or less will depend on the look we give it if we want to customize it a little with one of the covers.

They have physical buttons to control playback, although there is also the app to do it remotely. Yes indeed, they don’t have a microphone and they do not have direct voice assistant support, although they can connect to an Echo Dot or a Sonos product with that support for indirect voice control. They also do not have a battery and will need a power outlet.

Price and availability of the new IKEA Symfonisks

The new Symfonisk will be available from July 15 in Spain for 199 euros. There are two versions, in black and white, so that a decorative panel can be purchased for 16 euros, to choose from among 11 models.