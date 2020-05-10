Finnish company Verge Motorcycles It has shown the production design of the Verge TS, an innovative electric motorcycle with a built-in rear wheel motor and no hub that eliminates the usual belt drive. The series production of the model will start in Finland and its price for the European market is 24,990 euros (without VAT). You can already book through its website leaving a deposit of 2,000 euros.

After receiving approval from the European Union, Verge Motorcycles has also confirmed the final technical characteristics of its electric motorcycle. The Verge TS has an electric motor – hidden in the rear wheel rim without hub – capable of developing a power of 80 kW (107 hp) and a torque of 1,000 Nm. It reaches a maximum speed of 180 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4 seconds.

Verge TS production.

The company has not disclosed the capacity of the battery but ensures that the Verge TS will have a range of approximately 300 kilometers in the city and 200 kilometers on the highway. For recharging it uses a CCS connector with which it can be fully recharged in four hours at a linked or opportunity charging point, while with its fast charging system the total time will be 40 minutes: “About 100 km of autonomy every 15 minutes of charging”.

Verge TS production.

Another novelty of this curious electric motorcycle is the information display It is not located on the handlebar, but on what in a combustion motorcycle would be the fuel tank. There a LCD screen displays basic information such as speed, power demand, regeneration or remaining autonomy and, in addition, GPS navigator directions. The permanent cloud connection allows you to incorporate new functions and update your software using OTA, in addition to allowing its owner to interact with the motorcycle remotely to monitor the load and configure some parameters.

Informative screen about the fake gasoline tank of the Verge TS.

.