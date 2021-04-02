This is the deception of the supermarket “savings” formats

The supermarkets they have become, since confinement, our second home. Partly because they were the only places we could travel to during the complicated months that we had to live in 2020. We identified them as safe, friendly and happy places in which to stock up on groceries and knickknacks that would make our lives more enjoyable.

And, despite everything, they also hide traps and subterfuges in the form of offers that only appear to be and are not. A couple of years ago, the OCU launched a campaign called “Does large format always save money? #NoCuela“in which he called to look with a magnifying glass at the offers labeled under the name”savings pack“or”family pack“. From the OCU they confirm that” the message remains the same even though the products detected some time ago are not specifically those that are now on the market “and this has led us to look for new examples of these cases in which consumers are given a hoot.

Large formats are not always the cheapest. Photo: Getty Creative

Large formats … that are more expensive

According to the OCU, “it is not uncommon to find the same product in the supermarket in several different formats” since brands respond like this “to needs of each type of consumer based on the number of members in the family, their environmental concerns (products with more content per quantity of container are preferable) or for a simple matter of domestic storage. “The fact is that the large formats they are usually considered savings and this is how many manufacturers advertise it.

The OCU denounces that in some examples, “the price of the large format is not only not cheaper, but more expensive“Therefore, before putting the product in the cart, it is convenient to compare its price per unit of measure (kilo, liter, per dose, per roll … depending on the product), which is a mandatory data, with the price of the theoretically more expensive format.

The most expensive detergent capsule savings pack. Photo: Capture Alcampo supermarket

Examples of false promotions

We have set out to look for examples of this practice of “false savings” and we have found quite a few. One of the examples in which the concept “dose” of which the OCU speaks is clearer is in the detergent in capsules.

Well, it turns out that in an online supermarket the reality is that in the “savings” format of 48 capsules the price per dose is higher than that found in the 23 capsule formats (0.29 per dose versus 0.26). . Where is the savings that the package promotes?

The liter and a half of milk, more expensive than the liter. Photo: Carrefour supermarket capture

An example that the OCU already pointed out in 2019 is that of the milk. Although it is not promoted as a family or savings format, we might think that the price for a liter and a half of milk would be slightly less than a liter. Well no. It turns out that in the case of the 1.5-liter bottle we go up to 0.83 cents while in the case of the tetra brik we remain at 0.79 cents per liter (or 0.76 if we find it on sale, as in this case).

Watch out for diaper packages: bigger doesn’t always mean cheaper. Photo: Capture Alcampo supermarket

Let’s go with the diapers: a source of concern (and expense) for anyone with a dependent baby. Here there is no doubt that saving becomes vital and we can get carried away by labeling, but it is not wrong to read the fine print either. As in this case, in which each unit of the 88-unit package costs 0.22 euros, an amount below the 0.29 euros that each of those that come in the 136-unit format costs. Neglect? Who knows, speaking of diapers …

The amazing case of the big package more expensive than the small one. Photo: Carrefour supermarket capture

The play is repeated in the soluble cocoa most famous in our country. Again we find that, in an online supermarket, and comparing the “original” version of the brand, the price per kilo of the 760-gram package is cheaper than that of the so-called “savings format” of 1.6 kilos. In the first case, each kilo comes to 5.46 euros, while in the second it goes up to 5.72 kilos. No cheating or cardboard … no lumps.

In the case of chicken broth, the difference is even wider. Photo: Carrefour supermarket capture

We could continue reviewing examples but there are them in any supermarket shelf, be it the food, home cleaning or personal care section. But here is one of the most striking and that OCU already stood out in its day as one of the most surprising. The price of a prepared chicken broth. In the “savings” version, the amount per liter is 3.25 euros (3.10 on offer “, but be careful because in the tetra brik of a liter and a half (originally a liter but with 50% more product) the amount of the liter falls to 2.34 euros. Here the difference is a little more than a few cents … The best thing to avoid it, invest a few seconds in reading all the information thoroughly and not get carried away by claims of three to three room.

