This is the deadline to meet the last three creators of the Superliga

04/19/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

There are three phantom founders of the new Super League. Of the 15 originally planned to participate in the creation of the competition, only 12 are those who have confirmed.

These three teams would be PSG, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, which for now have been unmarked from the Super League and remain at the side of UEFA and FIFA.

According to a contract revealed by Der Spiegel, The Super League has given PSG, Bayern and Borussia a maximum period to respond to the invitation, acting right now as “Proposed Additional Founders & rdquor ;. The French club has 14 days to send its reply, while the two Germans they have 30.

If any of the three responds positively to the invitation in the agreed terms, it would become a Founding Club in its own right, like the previous twelve, and receive the corresponding payment for it, according to the contract.

For now, the Founding Clubs of the Superliga are: AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, ​​FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur.