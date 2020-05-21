The WHO warned that you cannot let your guard down, and that there is still a long way to go in the COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that this Wednesday is the day with the most infection reports of the new coronavirus worldwide, the majority of cases in United States, Russia, India, Brazil and Chile.

In the last 24 hours, 106 thousand cases have been reported to the World Health Organization, the most in a single day since the outbreak began. Almost two thirds of these cases were reported in only four countries, ”reported the director of the United Nations agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The United Nations agency warned by these figures that you can’t let your guard down, and that there is still a long way to go in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO director explained that the increasing number of cases in low and medium resource countries The organization is concerned and, due to this, barriers will be erected to make agreements agreed in the World Health Assembly (AMS), including the limitations for the creation of a vaccine.

Assembly Governments outlined their primary objective of suppressing transmission, saving lives and restoring livelihoods, and the Organization is supporting States to ensure that supply chains remain open and medical supplies reach health workers and patients, “said the health authority in a statement.

The WHO director pointed out that in the current scenario there are also good news, and described the response of countries as “impressive” as South Korea in their fight for the containment of the virus.

They have taken advantage of their MERS experience to quickly implement a comprehensive strategy to find, isolate, test, and service every case, and track every contact. This was essential for the Republic of Korea reduce the first wave and now quickly identify and contain new outbreaks, ”he explained.

With information from Notimex