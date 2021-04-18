this is the daughter of Jesulín and María José Campanario

Julia janeiro has fulfilled this Sunday the 18 years. The eldest daughter of Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario reaches the age of majority turned into an influencer in social networks and away (for now) from the media spotlight.

On the occasion of this special date, the young woman has shared on her Instagram profile a photograph of her childhood along with the phrase “Sweet 18” (Sweet 18), thus leaving a record of how important this day is to her.

Julia janeiro was born in 2003, a year after the wedding between the bullfighter and the dentist. He has a younger brother, aged 14, and an older sister, Andrea janeiro (21 years old), fruit of the relationship between his father and Belén Esteban.

Recently, the Telecinco collaborator spoke about her for the first time on television and compared her situation with that of her daughter Andrea a few years ago: “That at 18 years old they do the same to her as they did to my daughter, that they put their photos as a child yes they are going to do it (…). It is an issue that does not concern me, but being my daughter’s sister, whatever I do, I would not like to be hurt“.

On relationship between Andrea and Julia Janeiro, various photographs portray that both have spent seasons together during their childhood, although now the relationship between the two is cordial and they have not seen each other for a long time, according to Readings.

While waiting to see if she will stay away from the cameras and paparazzi, Julia Janeiro’s meteoric rise as an influencer is evident: her profile on Instagram exceeds 85,000 followers, and in the photographs that the young woman has published on the social network, she shows her passion for fashion and makeup and her aesthetics in the purest style of the Kardashian sisters.

However, to get away from all those harmful messages and haters, the young woman has comment section blocked on their Instagram posts.

Regarding his sentimental situation, the magazine Lecturas reports that Janeiro has had a relationship with Brayan Mejia, a 21-year-old soccer player from Murcia who currently plays for Real Aranjuez in the Third Division. On February 14, the young woman openly confirmed her relationship with Mejía with a photograph in her Stories.

For now, his near future is linked to training, specifically, in Business Management, as indicated by his mother in an interview in La Razón. “My daughter Julia she doesn’t want to be famous, she just wants to focus on studiesFurthermore, Julia Janeiro speaks English perfectly, having studied in bilingual schools and having studied in the US.