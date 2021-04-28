This is the date the IRS will finish sending the stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sent nearly $ 380 billion in stimulus checks since mid-March through 161 million payments. The seventh batch of checks is expected to reach taxpayers’ bank accounts this Wednesday.. The IRS has until the end of the year to finish sending the $ 1,400 stimulus checks.

On April 22, the IRS sent its sixth batch of stimulus checks to more than two million people. This batch included the mailing of more than 1.2 million physical checks. As the tax agency moves forward, it will begin to send more paper checks and prepaid debit cards.

The American Rescue Plan Act empowers the IRS until the end of December to send all stimulus check payments. Giving such a long time frame allows the IRS to identify which beneficiaries continue to not receive checks after most Americans have filed their taxes.

If you qualify and haven’t received a stimulus check during the first or second round of payments, you can submit that information on your tax return. The IRS will check them against their records and, if the information is correct, will include the amount you are missing on your tax return.

If you have not received your first or second stimulus check, you will receive a “supplemental payment” that the IRS began distributing on March 26.

During the last batch sent at the end of April, more than 700,000 ‘plus-up’ checks were sent and over the next several weeks, the IRS will continue to send these types of additional payments.

To track the destination of your payment, remember that you can use the IRS “Get My Payment” tool.

