This is the date of the first orbital flight of SpaceX’s Starship

06/28/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

SpaceX could perform Starship’s first orbital test flight in a matter of weeks. According to the North American television network CNBC, the president of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, told attendees of an online conference on International Space Development that the company was marking July as a possible month of the first orbital test of the Starship.

Shotwell has been aware of the challenges that this presents, but has explained that his company is “really on the cusp” of that key journey.

The current orbital flight plan already has a prototype Starship prepared that will be launched as usual from Boca Chica, Texas. It is expected to drop its “Super Heavy” booster in the Gulf of Mexico after approximately three minutes. The spacecraft would enter orbit and land in shallow water near Hawaii after a total time of about 90 minutes..

Of course, it will be done if this does not involve major complications, something that has been SpaceX’s biggest problem so far since they have encountered many obstacles along the way. The private spaceflight company lost numerous Starship prototypes before delaying the landing in May. While these included high-altitude flights, orbit has its own share of risks. While some of the main difficulties are in the past, there is no guarantee that the improvements made since then will guarantee a smooth ride this time.