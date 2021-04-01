This is the date, according to LG, when the 6G will be available to everyone

THE 6G for 2024 or 2030?

The first time we started hearing about 5G was in 2019. What is undoubtedly one of the technologies of the future, is today a shadow of what they promised us at first.

Despite this, more and more phones are reaching the market with 5G compatibility and although at the moment most are only high ranges, We will soon have cheaper devices with 5G.

Of course, 5G will not yet be a standard but that does not prevent people from already talking about its successor, 6G. When will it arrive? Well sooner than we could expect.

According to LG, we will be using the 6G sooner than expected

As we read in Gizchina, the jump from 4G to 5G has been about ten years. Therefore, we can think that in another ten years we will have 6G technology with us.

According to the South Korean firm LG Electronics, which has been working with other companies to develop this technology, it seems that We would not have to wait until 2029/2030 to see the first details of the 6G.

2024 (if all goes well), will be the date to present this technology in society. However, the commercialization of the 6G network would not be in this year for obvious reasons but here if we would go until 2030.

LG also promises that 6G will provide faster data speeds and much lower latency than 5G offers today (which on the other hand does not have to be very difficult). The objective? Offer users an improved connection experience to everything we know today.

Now, since the 5G we know is still a 4G with new shoes, it is strange to us that they are already selling us the benefits of its successor. As we discussed in our personal experience when using a 5G smartphone, this technology lacks a lot of travel, not only because the performance and the speeds are not to shoot rockets but also because of the energy consumption it consumes.

