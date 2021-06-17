This is the Dacia Logan that has competed in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring | Motor

If you don’t see it, you won’t believe it: a team has participated in the demanding 24 Hours of the Nürburgring with a Dacia Logan from 2007. And no, they didn’t finish last.

When we talk about 24 Hours of Nürburgring, we are talking about one of the toughest endurance races in the world, where only the great drivers dare to participate with the most sophisticated and advanced racing GTs in the world. However, in Nurburgring there is room for all types of vehicles… even though a slight mistake can lead to a serious accident. East Dacia logan from 2007 he took on the challenge together with the team Ollis Garage in the 2021 edition.

There are those who say that the important thing is to participate … a phrase that usually does not exist in car racing, since all drivers who take the start in a car event dream of winning the race or, at the very least, surpassing their teammate team. However, the trite said can be applied to the Dacia Logan of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, a vehicle that undoubtedly raced in its own league.

If we think about 24 Hours of Nürburgring, we automatically think of the latest generation Porsche 911, BMW M6, Audi R8 LMS or Mercedes AMG and an exciting duel for victory, on a grid of more than 100 cars, in the rain, at night and in front of thousands of vibrating fans with each of his turns to the Green Hell. But the Nürburgring is open to even more humble participants, amateurs and that their participation – and beware, arrival at the finish line – is already a feat.

The Dacia logan Ollis Garage team would win the audience award if there was one. This German team has participated in different races since 2014, sometimes with a Renault Clio RS and others with the Logan, a model equivalent to the production model based on the one that participated in the one-make cup. Dacia Logan Cup in 2007, although with some evolutions. One of them is found in the engine, which has gone from the standard 90 hp unit to the 2.0-liter 165 hp engine of a Renault Mégane. In addition, the rear drum brakes have been replaced by disc brakes and the front ones have been increased in size. Its weight has also been lightened and racing wheels and a rear spoiler have been installed, as well as other safety features.

The pilots Oliver Kriese and Jürgen Bussmann (“DOOM”), partners of a workshop in Münster that has been the germ of the project, together with Michael Lachmeyer and the Youtuber Misha Charoudin were in charge of putting the Logan, or “Logini”, as they call him with love, in the Green Hell. This year’s race was shortened by adverse weather conditions, but neither the time nor the 165 hp of power nor the more than 13 minutes it takes to make a lap of the circuit or that it does not even reach the 200 km / h top speed , were an impediment to reach the goal and see the checkered flag. The team finished 98th out of 121 participants… and fourth out of five participants in the SP3 class, ahead of an abandoned Opel Manta.

How can it be otherwise, the Dacia logan it aroused great interest from journalists, commentators and fans around the world, who considered his dream of completing the race a real challenge. And be careful, because next year they want to return … with a second Logan!

This article was published on Top Gear by Adrián Mancebo.