The Superior Sports Council has made official on Saturday afternoon the ‘Basic protocol of action for the return to training and the restart of federated and professional competitions’. This is a series of mandatory guidelines that aim to promote “a safe, gradual and balanced return” to competition.

The protocol, which is “mandatory” For all federated, professional and high-level athletes and for sports federations and entities, it has been coordinated by the CSD Task Force to Promote Sport (GTID) and has “the approval of the Ministry of Health”.

Thus, it seeks to favor «a safe, gradual and balanced return to training and to sport competition, offering the highest possible level of supervision, and without leaving any athlete behind. ” “It is a proposal focused on the safety of athletes and on the legitimate expectation of the return to normality of the entire sports sector, key from the social and economic point of view for the gradual entry of our country into the new normality that will emerge of this serious health crisis », he points out.

Furthermore, the CSD hopes that this wording of “good practices” can serve to “be better prepared for future health crises”. Therefore, it “recommends” that the Government include as part of this protocol “a scientific and medical study” designed by the Ministries of Health and Science, coordinated with the World Health Organization (WHO) and executed under the direction of the CSD , on the effects of the current pandemic and the measures of confinement on high-level athletes. Finally, the CSD recalled that “zero risk does not exist” and that, therefore, “individual behavior”, beyond the health framework, “will be decisive in the success” of the protocol.

Protocol details

Phase 1: Individual training

Confinement will be maintained in the residence, sports residence or temporary accommodation. But in professional competitions (soccer and basketball) it will be held at its facilities.

The trainer or physical trainer will send the athletes (in person) the plan that they will carry out “alone”.

The use of closed facilities will be avoided. Outdoor workouts.

Obligation of protective gloves

Phase 2: Previous training

It is advisable “both in individual and collective sports” to concentrate athletes also to sleep in individual rooms.

Two rooms will be free to isolate possible infections. The COVID-19 test will be carried out on the entire training group and personnel with whom the infected person was in contact.

The coach and the technical team will wear a mask, gloves and keep a distance of two meters.

Meals will be delivered in individual closed and disinfected containers. There will be turns.

Phase 3: Pre-competition training

Tactical works with groups of up to 14 people.

Concentrations are maintained.

The presence of support and utility staff is already allowed.

The use of gyms will be allowed, but outdoor training is preferred.

Maximum capacity of 50% in the installation.

Phase 4: Competition

They will compete again “when the health and sports authorities decide” and will be “short” competitions. Always behind closed doors “until there is a health guarantee that cancels the risk.” I mean, vaccine.

Concentrations continue in individual rooms.

In leagues, the time between days will be informed by doctors and must take into account “the increase in humidity and heat” in summer, so “the permanent use of thermometers” is recommended.

In the changing rooms, a distance of three meters. Including showers.