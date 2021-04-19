This is the cryptocurrency that rivals bitcoin and soars more than 5,000% this year

The dogecoin reached $ 0.3546 last Friday, with a rise of more than 300% in the last week. The cryptocurrency accumulates a 5,000% increase in 2021 and is trading at all-time highs.

This cryptocurrency created in 2013 by programmer and former IBM engineer Billy Markus was based on the already existing litecoin, â € ‹which also uses scrypt technology in its proof-of-work algorithm, which means that miners cannot Take advantage of specialized equipment for mining Bitcoins to mine at a higher speed.

The dogecoin is the second currency with the most followers in the now famous social network Reddit and it has no issuance limit, making it an inflationary cryptocurrency. Another characteristic of this cryptocurrency is that the low price of its quotation makes the commissions for sending and receiving it cheaper than those of other cryptos such as bitcoin, litecoin …

The cryptocurrency meme, which uses a ‘shiba inu’ as a representation, is the subject of great speculation and volatility as is the case with other similar cryptocurrencies.

The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is a fervent follower of the currency and has encouraged his followers on social networks to buy it with different tweets and has already come to say that it is his “favorite” cryptocurrency and has branded as “the people’s cryptocurrency.” Each comment on Twitter represents rallies in the dogecoin market.

Is there a bubble in dogecoin?

“People are buying the cryptocurrency, not because they think it has any significant value, but because they expect others to pile up, push the price up and then they can sell and make a quick buck, “Freetrade analyst David Kimberley told CNBC.

“When everyone does this, the bubble ends up bursting and one is going to fall short if it does not come out on time. And it is almost impossible to know when it will happen,” explains the analyst while warning “it only takes one person dumps all his holdings so the whole market crashes. “