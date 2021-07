The MARCA cover for this Monday, July 19, is for Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal. The full-back has started the preseason like a shot after a year marked by injuries and in your MARCA diary we will tell you everything that surrounds the current state of the Real Madrid right-back.

Pau Gasol’s vision of these Games or the consecration of Pogacar in Paris are other topics that appear on our cover this Monday.