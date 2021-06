06/25/2021

On at 00:25 CEST

The public returns to the stadiums! The Government approves the return of spectators to stadiums with no capacity limit after a year and a half of empty stands. The Camp Nou will vibrate again from August and Barça estimates that it will enter a minimum of 60 million more with the measure.

Pau Gasol talks about Barça in an interview: “I don’t rule out anything, but it’s difficult for him to continue,” says the FC Barcelona Basket player.