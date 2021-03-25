This is the cover of SPORT

03/25/2021 at 23:38 CET

Today on the cover of SPORT, Pedri last night became the sixth youngest footballer to make his debut with the senior Spanish team. Spain stumbled against Greece, could not get past the draw in their first qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar.

Pau Gasol returns to win the Euroleague, Laporta presided over the presentation of Pau, who assured that “I return with the same enthusiasm and ambition as 20 years ago”. In addition, Barça plans three ‘low cost’ signings and a star.