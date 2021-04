04/10/2021

On at 00:34 CEST

In the issue of April 10, 2021 at SPORT we dedicate the cover to the classic. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona play a large part of their chances in LaLiga at Alfredo Di Stéfano.

In our edition tomorrow you can enjoy the best previous, the statements of Zidane and Koeman and the last hour on the possibility that Piqué is a starter in defense.

In addition, we highlight the debut of Pau Gasol at the Palau after spending more than two years in the dry dock.