This is the cover of SPORT

04/08/2021

On 04/09/2021 at 00:03 CEST

In the edition of April 9, 2021 in SPORT we dedicated the cover to the possible eleven of Ronald Koeman and Zinedine Zidane for the classic. The Madrid will bet again on 4-3-3 that gave him the victory against Liverpool while the Dutch coach of the FC Barcelona will not change the system and will continue to give continuity to 3-5-2. The doubts of Araujo and Piqué, the only headache for Koeman.

We also highlight that, if nothing goes wrong in the next few hours, or in the morning training this Friday, Pau Gasol will make his official premiere of his new stage at Barça, in the duel this Friday night against Bayern (9:00 p.m.).

Finally, the Europa League and the result of the matches of Granada and Villarreal They close our cover of April 9th.