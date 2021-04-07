This is the cover of SPORT

04/08/2021 at 00:30 CEST

In the edition of April 8, 2021 in SPORT we dedicate the cover to Pedri. The new pearl of FC Barcelona is the great sensation of the Koeman season, and in this situation, the Blaugrana club does not want surprises and has already got to work to improve the contract to the player Tenerife.

Beyond Pedri, we highlight Luis Suárez’s injury at Atlético de Madrid that will have three weeks KO, a hard blow for Simeone’s men at the most important moment of the season.

Finally, SPORT readers will find more stories about El Clásico two days before the game that LaLiga 2020/2021 can decide, as well as a Champions night summary in which the victory of PSG of Mbappé and Neymar in Germany against Bayern stands out.