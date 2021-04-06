This is the cover of SPORT

04/07/2021 at 12:37 AM CEST

Today, on the cover of SPORT, FC Barcelona’s offer to Ousmane Dembélé open the edition of this April 7, 2021. The blaugrana, before the great performance of the French, will offer the forward to extend his contract until 2025. If he does not accept the offer, Barça will hang the transferable poster to prevent him from leaving for free in 2022.

We also highlight on the cover the possibility that Neymar returns to FC Barcelona in the form of a trick or free in summer 2022, as well as the Cala’s words after the incident with Diakhaby.

Also, I review the European night with Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool. Zinedine Zidane’s men prevailed in Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals and are approaching the semifinals with a 3-1 that they will defend at Anfield, while the Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Dortmund de Haaland on the horn.