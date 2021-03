Mar 30, 2021 at 12:11 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, problemón Coutinho. Barça has already spoken with their surroundings to find a way out next summer because it will not count for the new project.

City announces that ‘Kun’ Agüero is leaving. Barça hesitates to bid for Alaba. Also, Pedri makes a place for himself in La Roja.