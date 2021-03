Mar 29, 2021 at 12:06 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, victory ‘in extremis’ for La Roja, who managed to overcome against Georgia with a goal from Dani Olmo in the 92nd minute and avoided complicating qualification for the World Cup. Also, optimism about the signing of Haaland.

In motor, Viñales gives the blow and wins in the premiere. And Hamilton wins; Sainz, eighth and Alonso leaves.