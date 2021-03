03/28/2021 at 00:15 CET

Today on the cover of SPORT, Barça makes it a priority to tie the future of Ilaix, Mingueza and Dembélé as a priority in the coming weeks. The two youth players are more advanced and would continue for four years and the Frenchman opens the door to negotiate.

De Jong, a libero inspired by Rijkaard. And in Formula 1, Verstappen pole and Alonso and Sainz respond.