This is the cover of SPORT

07/17/2021 at 12:53 AM CEST

The SPORT cover from July 17, 2021. “They are already negotiating the discount” is the highlight of the day. After Messi’s effort, Barça is immersed in negotiations with Piqué, Alba, Busquets and Sergi Roberto to undertake the salary cut.

As for the departures chapter, Griezmann and Saúl’s barter with Atlético seems to start to get complicated since the French wants to collect the same amount of money if he goes out as in the Catalan club, something that complicates the operation.

Ilaix Moriba is also the star of tomorrow’s cover since the club has informed him that if he does not want to renew he will play in the youth team next season.