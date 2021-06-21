This is the cover of SPORT

06/22/2021 at 12:21 AM CEST

Dembélé’s new injury occupies a good part of our cover today. The French striker was injured in the Eurocup and, if the bad omens are confirmed and he must undergo surgery, he could be in dry dock for about three months.

Jon Rahm’s victory at the US Open of golf also appears in large print on our cover. In another vein, we have the interview with Adama Traoré from the National Team concentration, the Depay festival with the Netherlands and Belgium and Denmark as teams already classified for the eighth.