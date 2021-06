06/21/2021 at 12:23 AM CEST

Joan Laporta and the Board of Directors were present at the Assembly of delegates of FC Barcelona, ​​in which some topics were discussed such as the Super League, the accounts of the previous year or how the financial situation of the club is. All of that, on our cover today.

Also, the news of the Euro and the Spanish National Team and, of course, the great disappointment of Girona, who could not achieve promotion after seeing how Rayo traced the tie in Montilivi.