This is the cover of SPORT

Jun 13, 2021 at 12:08 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, Depay accepts Barça’s new proposal and, unlike Wijnaldum, his predisposition to sign for Barça has been total. The club wants to announce the signing this week but, by mistake, has already put the shirts on sale. Wijnaldum: “It was hard to say no to Barça, but PSG was faster & rdquor ;.

At the European Championship, Eriksen collapsed in the game against Finland and the worst was feared, but the doctors managed to revive him. Luis Enrique already has all his players with negative PCR and also begins the Copa América with four Barça players.