This is the cover of SPORT

Jun 12, 2021 at 12:59 AM CEST

The signing of Lautaro Martinez occupies the cover of SPORT this Saturday, June 12, 2021. “Emerson would enter Operation Lautaro.”

The Inter He wants the Brazilian who is owned by Barça to supply the future departure of Achraf Hakimi.

Barça would include him to lower the price of the Argentine, which would remain at about 55 million euros.

Laporta dismisses García Pimienta and Guillermo Amor.

The Eurocup kicked off this Friday with the match between Turkey and Italy (0-3). Italy takes the opening match of the tournament comfortably.

Euro 2020 started with nine Barça representatives. Vaccinated and ready for the Eurocup.

At the Roland Garros tennis tournament, Djokovic beat Rafa Nadal by 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 and 6-2. A huge Djokovic the king of Paris is charged.

In the basketball playoff semifinals, Barça beat Lenovo Tenerife by 89 to 72. Gasol already shines and puts Barça in the final.