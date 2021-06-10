This is the cover of SPORT

Jun 11, 2021 at 12:42 AM CEST

The final whistle of the great international summer tournament is on the cover of SPORT this Friday, June 11, 2021. “The Eurocopa de las Estrellas kicks off”.

The competition begins a year late due to the pandemic and with the French team as the great favorite.

Turkey – Italy (21: 00 / Telecinco) opens a tournament that is characterized by its dispersion and strict sanitary measures.

Kylian Mbappé, in France; Harry Kane, In England; Frenkie de Jong, for the Netherlands; Kevin de Bruyne, for Belgium and Pedri, in Spain, they are the main stars of the tournament.

The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique: “Sergio Busquests will be safe on the list”. The Barça player tested positive for coronavirus after a PCR test and had to leave the concentration of the Spanish team, but the coach is confident that he can count on him during the tournament.

In Barça code, Xavi Hernandez bless the signings of ‘Kun’ Agüero and Eric Garcia, and spoke about his possible future on the Camp Nou bench. “I am ready to train Barça”.

At the tournament Roland Garros tennis, there will be a luxury semifinal between two of the candidates to win the tournament in Paris. Nadal – Djokovic, duel of favorites.

In the playoff of the Endesa Basketball League, Barça will face Tenerife this Friday at 22:00 at home. The Barça cannot fail in the Palau. Madrid did their job and beat Valencia in the third game, so they already have their place in the grand final.