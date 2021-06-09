This is the cover of SPORT

Jun 10, 2021 at 12:36 AM CEST

The possible signing of the Argentine striker from Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez, for FC Barcelona, ​​occupies the cover of SPORT this Thursday, June 10, 2021. “Lautaro wink at Barça”.

Lautaro Martínez paralyzes his renewal with Inter, waiting for an official offer from the Blaugrana club.

Your representative assures SPORT: “Of course he would like to play at the Camp Nou!”

In the playoff of the Endesa Basketball League, Lenovo Tenerife beat Barça in basketball by 80 to 68 and there will be a final match. “Tenerife forces the third game”.

A few days after starting the Euro 2020, the controversy with Spain continues. The army will vaccinate the national team.

In football, the proceedings against Barça, Real Madrid and Juventus are suspended for the ideation and creation of the Super League. “UEFA stops its punishment for the Super League.”

Finally, in the Roland Garros tennis tournament, the Spanish Rafa Nadal beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4, and is already in the semifinals. There Novak Djokovic awaits him, who has also won his match and the two will star in the match of the day.