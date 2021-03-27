This is the cover of SPORT

03/26/2021

On 03/27/2021 at 00:37 CET

Today on the cover of SPORT, the signing of Haaland is a priority for Barça, which will have to compete with five other major European clubs. Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea will also be pushing hard for the hot scorer.

Fabio Blanco is the pearl of Valencia that Barça wants, as well as Alba and Busquets in the national team, Luis Enrique’s boosters. And in the Euroleague, Aíto does not stop Barça who beat Alba Berlin 80-67.