This is the cover of SPORT

Jun 9, 2021 at 12:36 AM CEST

The renewal of the French footballer of FC Barcelona, Ousmane Dembélé, occupies the cover of SPORT this Wednesday, June 9, 2021. “Ultimatum to Dembélé”.

Barça will meet next week with its agent to force its renewal to which the player turns a deaf ear.

The club does not want to reach the end of August without an agreement and thus have a margin to activate your sale.

In the same way, output operation is activated. First meetings with the agents to reduce the payroll of the workforce.

There are only 48 hours until the start of the great tournament of the summer, the Eurocup. The Netherlands is entrusted to the leadership of Depay, a player who is very close to being Barça’s new signing.

In the national team, the Spanish under-21 team that had to replace the absolute by Sergio Busquets’ positive for coronavirus won by 4 goals to 0 against Lithuania. The little ones comply with a note against Lithuania.

In basketball, the Endesa League Playoff leads to a new basketball duel between Tenerife and Barça, this Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. It is the second game that could be decisive after the victory at the Palau Blaugrana. Barça is looking for a passport to the final.

In tennis, end the dream of Badosa and Davidovich at Roland Garros. They fell before Zidansek and Zverev.