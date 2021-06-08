This is the cover of SPORT

The transfer market of FC Barcelona is present on the cover of SPORT this Tuesday, June 8, 2021. “They want to sign a crack.”

Barça will rush their options to try to incorporate a top-level attacker.

Expect to get in enough with exits, especially with Dembélé, to bid on a ‘9’.

Erling Haaland and Lautaro MartínezDespite the difficulties, they continue to be the desired ones.

Pep Guardiola ‘bless’ Koeman’s continuity: “It’s good news.”

In the selection, Luis Enrique looks for alternatives for the positive in coronavirus of Sergio Busquets. “Brais mendez, possible substitute for Busquets. “The positive of the Blaugrana player could leave him without being able to dispute the European Championship.

The Spanish coach also calls Soler, Rodrigo, Fornals and Albiol.

At the Roland Garros tennis tournament, Rafael Nadal defeated Sinner 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0. “Nadal is in the quarterfinals without giving up a single set.”

Finally, in the semifinals of the play-off of the Endesa Basketball League, the Barça overwhelms Lenovo Tenerife in the first game for 112 to 69.