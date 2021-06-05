This is the cover of SPORT

06/05/2021 at 12:06 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, La Roja totally dominated Portugal with a great game of possession, but again witnessed a worrying drought heading into goal. The team could win by crashing a ball to the post in the final stretch and their football gives hope shortly after the start of the Eurocup.

Depay is ready, Wijnaldum is complicated after PSG offered a millionaire to the midfielder and Pjanic approaches Juventus. In addition, the weekend starts the Catalan GP with an audience at the Montmeló circuit and Barça faces a life-or-death derby at the Palau.