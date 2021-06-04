This is the cover of SPORT

06/04/2021 at 12:33 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, Laporta confirms Koeman to start the new season and ensures that Barça did not negotiate with any possible substitute. The Blaugrana president is convinced that he will triumph: “We are going to have success with a squad to play on the attack.

Jordi Cruyff signs for Barça, the former Blaugrana player leaves the Chinese League to join the club’s football area, in addition, Depay is very close to signing for three years, and, in basketball, Penya beats Barça and forces the third match-