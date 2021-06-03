This is the cover of SPORT

06/02/2021 at 11:55 PM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, Laporta, finally, is committed to giving confidence to the Dutch coach, who will continue for at least one more season, the coach has accepted the change of his contract and assumes the sports conditions requested by the president.

Emerson becomes Barça’s third signing and Ancelotti has been introduced as Real Madrid’s new manager. Girona has thrashed in the first game of the promotion to first playoff against Almería, and, in addition, Teresa Perales wins the Princess of Asturias Award 2021.