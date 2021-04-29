This is the cover of SPORT

04/30/2021 at 12:02 AM CEST

Without forgiveness! This is how SPORT calls Barça’s defeat against Granada, which prevents them from climbing to the leadership of the Santander League. Those of Koeman had it to touch but a bad second part took them away from the objective. Now they do not depend on themselves.

In addition, other issues such as the figure of Neymar, Villarreal’s victory against Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals and the previous of the Zenit-Barça of the Euroleague basketball are also protagonists of our cover today.