This is the cover of SPORT

04/26/2021 at 12:29 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, LaLiga, closer! Barça won at Villarreal with a comeback and a double from Griezmann, while Atlético played at San Mamés. The blaugrana are only two points behind the rojiblancos with one game less: if they beat Granada on Thursday they will be leaders.

In addition, in the women’s Champions League, a tie with an arbitration scandal. Barça achieved a good result for the return leg although they ‘stole’ three penalties. Also, in tennis, Nadal reigns in Barcelona after beating Tsitsipas.