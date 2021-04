04/25/2021 at 12:37 AM CEST

Real Madrid lost two gold points in their quest to take the lead in the League. Zinedine Zidane’s team could not get past the draw against Betis and lose steam. Also noteworthy are the semifinals of the women’s Champions League that Lluís Cortés will play against PSG. A historic occasion.

Ronald Koeman’s Barça match against Villarreal, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell grand final and the duel between Atlético and Athletic, other of the subjects of the cover of SPORT.